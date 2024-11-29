Left Menu

Parliament Stalemate: Adani and India's Unresolved Issues

Parliament experienced multiple adjournments due to government refusal to discuss pressing issues like the Adani allegations, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation. Amidst growing tensions, the Adani Group refuted bribery claims, asserting its commitment to governance standards. Opposition MPs persistently demand parliamentary debate on these crucial national matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:26 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has accused the Union government of evading crucial discussions in Parliament concerning the Adani Group, Sambhal, and Manipur incidents. Yadav expressed frustration, questioning how Parliament can function when the government resists addressing these significant issues.

In a parallel move, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a debate on the Adani indictment, a topic that's stirred deep contention since the Winter Session commenced on November 25. Tagore highlighted the repeated efforts to bring this topic to the parliamentary floor.

Both Houses of Parliament have faced adjournments as opposition members rally for transparency on matters like the Adani allegations and regional conflicts. The Adani Group, meanwhile, has denied allegations of bribery linked to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, emphasizing its dedication to high governance standards and compliance with international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

