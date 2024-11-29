Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail in RAU's IAS Study Circle Case
The Delhi High Court extended interim bail for four basement owners and RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO in a case linked to the deaths of IAS aspirants. The court has requested measures to prevent unauthorized use of basements. The next hearing is set for January 21, 2025.
The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of four basement owners involved in the RAU's IAS Study Circle case in Old Rajender Nagar until January 21, 2025. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's ruling comes amid ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants.
The Supreme Court intervened by staying the condition of a Rs. 2.5 crore deposit with the Red Cross Society. This requirement was initially imposed by the High Court when granting interim bail on September 13 to the accused: Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and Harvinder Singh. Additionally, the condition for CEO Abhishek Gupta's Rs. 5 crore deposit has also been stayed.
The High Court has tasked Advocate Abhijit Anand, representing complainant Dalvin Suresh, to respond to the applications. As part of broader regulatory actions, the court urged the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to form a committee under a retired High Court judge's supervision to prevent unauthorized basement coaching centers. A CBI report on waterlogging causes is also awaited, adding to the complex proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
