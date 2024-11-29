Left Menu

Surplus of Di-ammonium Phosphate Boosts Rabi Season Crop Fertilization

The availability of Di-ammonium phosphate during the Rabi 2024-25 season exceeds requirements, with 34.07 lakh tonnes available against a need for 31.60 lakh tonnes. The Indian government, through coordinated assessment and monitoring with state governments, ensures adequate supply and timely importation of required fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:50 IST
Surplus of Di-ammonium Phosphate Boosts Rabi Season Crop Fertilization
  • Country:
  • India

Di-ammonium phosphate, a vital fertilizer, is more than sufficient to meet this season's agricultural demands with availability surpassing requirements, the government announced.

According to Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, during the Kharif 2024 season, availability stood at 58.08 lakh tonnes, outpacing sales of 46.12 lakh tonnes, while the current Rabi season sees 34.07 lakh tonnes against 31.60 lakh tonnes needed.

Efforts to secure fertilizer availability include state-wise assessments, monthly supply plans, and the use of an integrated Fertilizer Monitoring System, jointly managed by agricultural departments to bridge demand-production gaps through imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024