Surplus of Di-ammonium Phosphate Boosts Rabi Season Crop Fertilization

Di-ammonium phosphate, a vital fertilizer, is more than sufficient to meet this season's agricultural demands with availability surpassing requirements, the government announced.

According to Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, during the Kharif 2024 season, availability stood at 58.08 lakh tonnes, outpacing sales of 46.12 lakh tonnes, while the current Rabi season sees 34.07 lakh tonnes against 31.60 lakh tonnes needed.

Efforts to secure fertilizer availability include state-wise assessments, monthly supply plans, and the use of an integrated Fertilizer Monitoring System, jointly managed by agricultural departments to bridge demand-production gaps through imports.

