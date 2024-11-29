Surplus of Di-ammonium Phosphate Boosts Rabi Season Crop Fertilization
The availability of Di-ammonium phosphate during the Rabi 2024-25 season exceeds requirements, with 34.07 lakh tonnes available against a need for 31.60 lakh tonnes. The Indian government, through coordinated assessment and monitoring with state governments, ensures adequate supply and timely importation of required fertilizers.
Di-ammonium phosphate, a vital fertilizer, is more than sufficient to meet this season's agricultural demands with availability surpassing requirements, the government announced.
According to Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, during the Kharif 2024 season, availability stood at 58.08 lakh tonnes, outpacing sales of 46.12 lakh tonnes, while the current Rabi season sees 34.07 lakh tonnes against 31.60 lakh tonnes needed.
Efforts to secure fertilizer availability include state-wise assessments, monthly supply plans, and the use of an integrated Fertilizer Monitoring System, jointly managed by agricultural departments to bridge demand-production gaps through imports.
