Gujarat's Gharchola Handicraft Earns Prestigious Geographical Indication Tag

Gujarat's iconic handicraft, 'Gharchola', has clinched the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Union government, taking the state's GI tally to 27, of which 23 are dedicated to its vibrant handicraft sector, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The accolade was presented at the 'GI and Beyond - Virasat Se Vikas Tak' event in New Delhi, reflecting Garvi Gurjari's relentless pursuit to protect and promote Gujarat's rich artistic legacy. The GI tag validates the unique craftsmanship of Gharchola, boosting its prestige and market impact globally.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's ODOP Yojana has amplified the influence of GI-tagged products across Gujarat, supporting local artisans and merging tradition with modern flair. This initiative is instrumental in integrating Gujarat's traditional crafts into contemporary markets, enhancing their appeal and safeguarding artisanal heritage for future generations.

