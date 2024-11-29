Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Empowering Tribals Through Inclusive Policies

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for inclusive development for India's tribals, particularly the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). She urged state governments to collaborate in addressing landlessness, ensuring access to Central schemes, and improving education and healthcare to incorporate tribals into the national mainstream.

Udhagamandalam | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has raised concerns about the exclusion of tribals, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), from the benefits of Central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana due to landlessness. Speaking at the Raj Bhavan in Nilgiris district, she called for concerted efforts by states to promote tribal welfare.

The President has communicated with the NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister, and central officials about securing land and increasing financial aid for tribals, highlighting that national progress depends on tribal development. During her interaction with Tribal Women Self-Help Groups, Murmu expressed empathy for tribal challenges, especially in education and development.

She observed that although land issues persist nationwide, efforts should be focused on providing tribals with the necessary five acres of land. Murmu urged states to collaborate in constructing housing, improving education, and providing better healthcare and job opportunities for tribals and PVTG. A ceremonial tribal shawl and portrait were presented to her at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

