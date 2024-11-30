Left Menu

Terrorist Act Threatens Kosovo's Vital Waterway and Energy Supply

An explosion damaged a crucial canal in Kosovo, affecting water supply to key power plants. Prime Minister Albin Kurti denounced it as a 'terrorist act' by Serbia, though no evidence linked Belgrade. Increased ethnic tensions and disrupted water services underscore the fragility of Kosovar-Serbian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 05:05 IST
An explosion on Friday night severely damaged a canal in northern Kosovo, disrupting water supply to two major coal-fired power plants. Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbia of orchestrating what he called a 'terrorist act,' although no concrete evidence of Serbian involvement was discovered.

The blast has impacted both electricity generation and drinking water access, escalating ethnic tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Authorities are urgently working to resolve the issue to prevent power shortages. The EU's Kosovo ambassador has condemned the attack, highlighting the severe consequences it has on local communities.

Just hours earlier, heightened security measures were implemented following multiple attacks against police and municipal targets, exacerbating tensions in a region where ethnic Serbs remain skeptical of Kosovo's independence. The canal's destruction could deepen these divides if left unaddressed.

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

