An explosion on Friday night severely damaged a canal in northern Kosovo, disrupting water supply to two major coal-fired power plants. Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbia of orchestrating what he called a 'terrorist act,' although no concrete evidence of Serbian involvement was discovered.

The blast has impacted both electricity generation and drinking water access, escalating ethnic tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Authorities are urgently working to resolve the issue to prevent power shortages. The EU's Kosovo ambassador has condemned the attack, highlighting the severe consequences it has on local communities.

Just hours earlier, heightened security measures were implemented following multiple attacks against police and municipal targets, exacerbating tensions in a region where ethnic Serbs remain skeptical of Kosovo's independence. The canal's destruction could deepen these divides if left unaddressed.

