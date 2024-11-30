CM Dhami Launches Welfare Projects for Construction Workers and Infrastructure Development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 168 crib centres across the state, catering to dependent children of registered construction workers.

At a Friday event held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, he distributed 60 computers, supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, to the Labor Department and Employees State Scheme Offices.

Official statements revealed that Chief Minister Dhami also dispatched a truck with tracksuits, shoes, and food items for 432 workers in Kedarnath. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state focuses on improving workers' welfare, enhancing both living standards and social status.

Earlier, CM Dhami approved Rs 66.12 crore for road and bridge construction across various assembly constituencies. This includes substantial allocations for canal work in Kaladhungi, road improvements in Lohaghat, and lane widening in Vikasnagar.

Further approvals cover motor road upgrades in Champawat, Tanakpur, and enhancements in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar Districts. The Chief Minister's aid extends to bridge construction and market road upgrades in Dhanaulti and Purola, signaling a comprehensive effort towards infrastructure welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)