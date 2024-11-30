Left Menu

CM Dhami Launches Welfare Projects for Construction Workers and Infrastructure Development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated 168 crib centres for construction workers' children and flagged off trucks with essentials for Kedarnath workers. He sanctioned several projects worth crores for roads and bridges to enhance living standards and infrastructure in Uttarakhand, emphasizing workers' welfare under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:11 IST
CM Dhami Launches Welfare Projects for Construction Workers and Infrastructure Development
CM Dhami inaugurates 168 crib centres for construction workers' children (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 168 crib centres across the state, catering to dependent children of registered construction workers.

At a Friday event held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, he distributed 60 computers, supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, to the Labor Department and Employees State Scheme Offices.

Official statements revealed that Chief Minister Dhami also dispatched a truck with tracksuits, shoes, and food items for 432 workers in Kedarnath. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state focuses on improving workers' welfare, enhancing both living standards and social status.

Earlier, CM Dhami approved Rs 66.12 crore for road and bridge construction across various assembly constituencies. This includes substantial allocations for canal work in Kaladhungi, road improvements in Lohaghat, and lane widening in Vikasnagar.

Further approvals cover motor road upgrades in Champawat, Tanakpur, and enhancements in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar Districts. The Chief Minister's aid extends to bridge construction and market road upgrades in Dhanaulti and Purola, signaling a comprehensive effort towards infrastructure welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024