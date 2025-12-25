KNR Constructions to exit 4 road projects; inks deal with Indus Infra Trust

KNR Constructions on Thursday said it has executed share purchase agreements with Indus Infra Trust for the proposed sale of its 100 per cent shareholding, including sub-debt in four highway special purpose vehicles.

KNR Constructions Limited, in a regulatory filing, said the company is likely to invest Rs 566.83 crore (in the form of equity and sub-debt) in the SPVs against which the company is expected to receive a total sum of Rs 1,543.19 crore.

The share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Indus Infra Trust were signed on December 24, 2025, for four SPVs -- KNR Palani Infra Private Limited, KNR Ramagiri Infra Private Limited, KNR Guruvayur Infra Private Limited and KNR Ramanattukara Infra Private Limited.

KNR Constructions said the divestment shall be undertaken post approval of various authorities and lenders in conformity with the provisions of the Concession Agreement, and is expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2026.

