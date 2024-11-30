Left Menu

Textile Sourcing Fair 2024: A Catalyst for Growth in J&K's Textile Industry

The Textile Sourcing Fair 2024 in Srinagar brought together global buyers, showcasing local artisans and promoting growth in J&K's textile industry. The event emphasized collaboration, innovation, and market expansion, benefiting manufacturers and craftsmen. It featured sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies to connect traditional craftsmanship with modern markets.

Textile sourcing fair 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the textile industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the Textile Sourcing Fair 2024 was organized at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar. The event attracted a large number of buyers from both India and abroad, offering a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director of the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, highlighted the fair as a critical event for fostering collaboration and innovation within the textile sector. He noted the participation of 37 international delegates alongside 17 from various Indian states, emphasizing the role of the fair in promoting the traditional craftsmanship of J&K while opening new market avenues.

The fair showcased an impressive variety of exhibits, highlighting high-quality textiles and sustainable practices, bridging the gap between traditional artistry and contemporary demands. By facilitating interactions between buyers and local talent, the event provided manufacturers and craftspeople with opportunities to connect with potential markets, supporting local workforce development and welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

