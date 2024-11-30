Blaze Engulfs Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Parking Lot, Dozens of Vehicles Compromised

A fierce fire wreaked havoc at the parking lot of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, as confirmed by police authorities. The inferno resulted in substantial damage to numerous vehicles, with visuals showing over 50 motorcycles consumed by the flames.

Officials on the scene successfully managed to douse the flames later in the day. Among those affected was Ravi Ranjan Kumar, an assistant loco pilot, who revealed that his vehicle, an Activa scooter, was reduced to ashes. Kumar expressed his distress, explaining the loss of his primary mode of commuting, intended for government employees like himself.

Additional accounts from employees indicate that usually, two guards are posted at the parking lot. Shantraj, another loco pilot, also found his vehicle among the wreckage. He highlighted the hardship faced by employees needing emergency transport, especially at night, as the winter season compounds the scarcity of autos.

While the origin of the fire and the full scale of the damages remain under investigation, officials continue to gather details on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)