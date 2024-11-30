Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Parking Lot, Dozens of Vehicles Compromised

A devastating fire erupted in the parking lot at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, leaving over 50 bikes incinerated. Officials report the blaze was extinguished, but the cause remains unknown. Government employees, whose vehicles were destroyed, face significant challenges in transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:06 IST
Visuals from Varanasi Cantt. Railway station parking lot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce fire wreaked havoc at the parking lot of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, as confirmed by police authorities. The inferno resulted in substantial damage to numerous vehicles, with visuals showing over 50 motorcycles consumed by the flames.

Officials on the scene successfully managed to douse the flames later in the day. Among those affected was Ravi Ranjan Kumar, an assistant loco pilot, who revealed that his vehicle, an Activa scooter, was reduced to ashes. Kumar expressed his distress, explaining the loss of his primary mode of commuting, intended for government employees like himself.

Additional accounts from employees indicate that usually, two guards are posted at the parking lot. Shantraj, another loco pilot, also found his vehicle among the wreckage. He highlighted the hardship faced by employees needing emergency transport, especially at night, as the winter season compounds the scarcity of autos.

While the origin of the fire and the full scale of the damages remain under investigation, officials continue to gather details on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

