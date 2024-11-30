Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal and Western Disturbances: India's Weather Updates

Indian Meteorological Scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy reports significant weather changes with a western disturbance affecting North-West India and Cyclone Fengal impacting Southern India, including Tamil Nadu. No major temperature changes are expected, though Northern India's air quality remains poor due to high AQI levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:02 IST
IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A meteorological alert has been issued as Dr. Soma Sen Roy, an Indian Meteorological Department scientist, warns of a western disturbance affecting North-West India. She indicates a potential for rain, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, without notable changes in maximum temperatures, though a slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected.

In the South, Cyclone Fengal poses a threat, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rain due to the tropical cyclone in North Coastal Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Warnings have been issued for these areas, anticipating significant weather disruptions as the cyclone advances.

As Cyclone Fengal, positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, progresses north-northwest, coastal regions prepare for its impact. The cyclone's proximity poses a significant risk as adverse weather looms imminent, compounded by Delhi's health challenges as its air quality index remains 'very poor,' as per the recent readings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

