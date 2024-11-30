Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Set to Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with Torrential Rains and High Winds

Cyclone Fengal is advancing towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with winds up to 90 km/h, bringing heavy rainfall across the region. Authorities have issued travel and safety advisories, warned fishermen to avoid the sea, and temporarily closed coastal tourist sites as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:31 IST
Cyclone Fengal Set to Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with Torrential Rains and High Winds
Visuals of high waves caused due to the cyclone at a beach in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal is making its presence felt as it moves west-northwest over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approaching the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm comes with winds averaging 70 to 80 km per hour, with gusts up to 90 km per hour, expected to impact the region by Friday evening.

The coastal stretch from Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai is bracing for strong winds and heavy rainfall. Communities in these areas, particularly in Chennai, are already grappling with waterlogged streets and potential disruptions to daily life. Reports indicate that several areas in Chennai, including New Washermanpet and the Gemini flyover, have witnessed significant waterlogging, impeding vehicular movement.

In the face of Cyclone Fengal, the IMD is closely monitoring developments using advanced Doppler radars and satellite technology. Local authorities have issued advisories to fishermen, urging them to stay onshore due to hazardous sea conditions. Airlines have also adjusted their operations in response to the severe weather, while major tourist destinations in Puducherry remain temporarily open only for residents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024