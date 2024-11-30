Cyclone Fengal Set to Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with Torrential Rains and High Winds
Cyclone Fengal is advancing towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with winds up to 90 km/h, bringing heavy rainfall across the region. Authorities have issued travel and safety advisories, warned fishermen to avoid the sea, and temporarily closed coastal tourist sites as a precautionary measure.
Cyclone Fengal is making its presence felt as it moves west-northwest over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approaching the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm comes with winds averaging 70 to 80 km per hour, with gusts up to 90 km per hour, expected to impact the region by Friday evening.
The coastal stretch from Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai is bracing for strong winds and heavy rainfall. Communities in these areas, particularly in Chennai, are already grappling with waterlogged streets and potential disruptions to daily life. Reports indicate that several areas in Chennai, including New Washermanpet and the Gemini flyover, have witnessed significant waterlogging, impeding vehicular movement.
In the face of Cyclone Fengal, the IMD is closely monitoring developments using advanced Doppler radars and satellite technology. Local authorities have issued advisories to fishermen, urging them to stay onshore due to hazardous sea conditions. Airlines have also adjusted their operations in response to the severe weather, while major tourist destinations in Puducherry remain temporarily open only for residents. (ANI)
