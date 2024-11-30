Left Menu

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Raises Gratuity Limits for State Employees

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a 25% increase in retirement and death gratuity limits for state employees, elevating the cap from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The policy change, effective from January 1, 2024, aligns with central government regulations and carries a projected annual cost of Rs 53.15 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:13 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic initiative to improve benefits for state government staff, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned a significant increase in retirement and death gratuity limits, as revealed in a recent press release.

Previously capped at Rs 20 lakh, the gratuity limit for state employees will see a 25% hike, reaching Rs 25 lakh, in compliance with central government standards. This move targets the welfare of employees and officers, aligning state policy with national trends.

Effective from January 1, 2024, the policy amendment will bring an estimated annual financial burden of Rs 53.15 crore to the state's budget, according to a presentation by the state's Finance Department, which was granted approval by the Chief Minister. The department is set to issue formal resolutions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

