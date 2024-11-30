Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Car Plunges into Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir

Three people died after their car fell into the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir. Authorities have recovered the body of a 70-year-old woman, Poori Devi. Rescue teams are searching for the two other victims. The accident occurred on a wide highway near Prem Nagar, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Relatives mourns victims of Doda road accident in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Prem Nagar as a vehicle carrying three people plunged into the Chenab River early Saturday morning, claiming three lives. Authorities confirmed the recovery of a 70-year-old woman's body, identified as Poori Devi.

The accident occurred around 8:30 am on a 40-foot-wide highway between Prem Nagar and Thathri. Deputy Superintendent of Traffic, Mukhtiyar Dev Singh, reported that the vehicle carried two elderly individuals and a 25-year-old youth headed towards Doda.

Despite the width of the highway, the car met with misfortune traveling in the wrong direction. Rescue operations involving Army recovery vans, the National Disaster Response Force, and police units are underway. The accident's cause remains unknown, though investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the car is yet to be retrieved, and the search continues for the two remaining missing passengers, believed to be local residents of Kandote.

