Union Minister Reviews Women and Child Development in Meghalaya

Union Minister Annapurna Devi visited Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya, to evaluate women and child development initiatives. She interacted with community members and officials, reviewing implementation progress and addressing challenges. The Minister praised state efforts and assured continued support to enhance development goals in the region.

Updated: 30-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:47 IST
Union Minister Reviews Women and Child Development in Meghalaya
Union Minister Annapurna Devi visits Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, took stock of progress in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya, as she evaluated various women and child development initiatives on Saturday.

The Minister's itinerary included visits to villages, where she met families at a Transit Home and engaged with pregnant mothers at the Byrnihat Primary Health Centre. Annapurna Devi also toured the Anganwadi Centre in Saiden Village, discussing programs with caretakers and children enrolled in vital preschool services and the Supplemental Nutrition Programme (SNP).

Further evaluating the ongoing schemes, the Minister held discussions with district officials and departmental representatives at the DC Conference Hall. Conversations focused on challenges, successes, and development targets, along with fund allocation and utilization from NITI Aayog and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Minister lauded the state government's initiatives, such as the Early Childhood Development Mission and the Chief Minister's Safe Motherhood Scheme, and considered ways to replicate successful practices in other aspirational districts nationwide.

Devi expressed satisfaction with Ri Bhoi's progress, stating the district ranks high in various key indicators. She pledged support to bridge gaps in the region's development, appreciating the collaborative efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to elevate the North East.

The success of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) was highlighted, noting significant advances in previously underserved areas through increased coordination and development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

