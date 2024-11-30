Revolutionizing Energy Access: PM Surya Ghar Initiative Launched
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the PM Surya Ghar Initiative, aiming to provide free electricity and sustainable energy solutions in Tripura. With over 9,000 applications, the scheme targets 50,000 installations to benefit citizens in regions with limited hydrocarbon resources, highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar Initiative,' a central government scheme designed to offer free electricity to citizens, addressing persistent energy challenges in states like Tripura. This initiative is pivotal for regions with scarce hydrocarbon resources, such as coal and wind energy.
Tripura, predominantly reliant on gas and solar power, stands to gain significantly from this scheme, which is already witnessing substantial engagement. To date, over 9,000 applications have been received, with 77 installations completed and more than 900 documents submitted for registration. A dedicated helpline has been established for citizens to facilitate the process of registration and benefit application seamlessly.
Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath underscored the scheme's importance to the state, marking it as a major leap in providing free electricity and improving life quality. The initiative is expected to transform energy accessibility with a target of 50,000 installations, setting a model for other states aiming for sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
