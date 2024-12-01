Left Menu

Indian Railways Elevates Passenger Comfort with Enhanced Linen Management

Indian Railways assures clean, hygienic linen for AC sleeper passengers, employing mechanized laundries. Linen is washed after each use, while blankets undergo monthly cleaning. The Northeast Frontier Railway has expanded laundry facilities to improve service quality. These efforts aim at enhancing passenger comfort and safety during train journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that passengers in air-conditioned sleeper classes receive clean, hygienic, and well-ironed linen during their journeys. Using state-of-the-art technology, the railways wash linens in mechanized laundries after every use, as confirmed by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Blankets are subject to monthly washes, with frequency increasing based on necessity. Passengers in AC coaches are provided with comprehensive bedroll kits, including two bed sheets. The Northeast Frontier Railway has established several state-of-the-art laundry care centers, including a substantial facility in Guwahati, to address growing linen demands.

These laundries employ a tunnel-based system capable of handling large volumes efficiently, optimizing water, power, steam, and chemical usage. Indian Railways also uses advanced equipment to ensure quality and has set up war rooms to address complaints swiftly. The goal is to enhance passenger comfort and safety throughout train journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

