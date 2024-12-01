Cyclone Fengal Strikes Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: IMD Issues Warnings

The Cyclonic Storm Fengal made landfall on the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late Saturday night, bringing with it the threat of severe weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm packed winds of 70-80 kmph with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, impacting the region between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

Residents were urged to remain indoors as heavy rains and gusty winds disrupted road and air services, with authorities relocating people to relief camps in Kalpakkam.

The IMD stated Fengal was expected to weaken into a deep depression soon after crossing near Puducherry, amid efforts by local administrators to manage the situation effectively.

Precautionary measures were enforced in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, with 'war rooms' operational and the district administration ensuring readiness to address the cyclone's impacts.

