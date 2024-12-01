Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Strikes Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: IMD Issues Warnings

Cyclone Fengal hit the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, prompting safety warnings. Moving west-southwest, it will weaken soon. Heavy rains and strong winds disrupted life, leading to evacuations. Authorities implemented precautionary steps, as the IMD tracked the cyclone's movement, emphasizing public safety and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST
Cyclone Fengal Strikes Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: IMD Issues Warnings
Several parts of Chennai inundated. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyclonic Storm Fengal made landfall on the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late Saturday night, bringing with it the threat of severe weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm packed winds of 70-80 kmph with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, impacting the region between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

Residents were urged to remain indoors as heavy rains and gusty winds disrupted road and air services, with authorities relocating people to relief camps in Kalpakkam.

The IMD stated Fengal was expected to weaken into a deep depression soon after crossing near Puducherry, amid efforts by local administrators to manage the situation effectively.

Precautionary measures were enforced in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, with 'war rooms' operational and the district administration ensuring readiness to address the cyclone's impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024