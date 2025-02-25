IMD Warns of Heatwave Across Maharashtra's Konkan Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a heatwave alert for the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, due to spiking temperatures.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair reported that temperatures could touch 37 to 38 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

This warning is set to remain in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday, February 25 and 26, elevating concerns for the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)