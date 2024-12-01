Left Menu

Blessings at Mahakal: Delhi's Sisodia and Bihar's Arlenkar Unite in Prayer

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlenkar visited the revered Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers, seeking divine blessings for the country. Sisodia highlighted upcoming Delhi elections while emphasizing the significance of education.

Updated: 01-12-2024 09:54 IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlenkar offer prayers at Mahakal Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spiritual convergence, Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlenkar partook in the ceremonial Bhasma Aarti at the iconic Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

Sisodia, speaking to ANI, described the experience as divine, praying for the populace's welfare and a focus on education. He expressed gratitude for the arrangements at the temple and highlighted Delhi's upcoming elections, asserting the AAP's commitment to continuing service with divine guidance.

Governor Arlenkar reflected on his visit as a sacred calling, expressing gratitude for fulfilling a longstanding wish. The two leaders, along with their families, participated in the prayers, marking a moment of unity and spiritual reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

