India Celebrates BSF Raising Day: A Salute to Courage and Dedication
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm wishes on BSF Raising Day, highlighting the force's vital role in safeguarding India's borders. Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha praises their courage. Established in 1965, the BSF, with over 2.65 lakh personnel, ensures peace along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings in honor of Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day, acknowledging the paramount role the BSF plays in ensuring the nation's safety and security. Describing the BSF as a 'critical line of defence,' he emphasized the force's courage, dedication, and exceptional service.
The BSF, recognized as the largest border guarding force globally with nearly 265,000 personnel, commemorates its Raising Day every December 1. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed these sentiments, lauding the BSF's unwavering dedication to safeguarding India's sovereignty.
Historically, until 1965, India's borders with Pakistan were patrolled by State Armed Police Battalions. The inadequacies in handling armed aggression, evident during attacks by Pakistan in 1965, prompted the establishment of the centralized BSF. Since then, it has expanded to 192 battalions, primarily tasked with securing India's extensive borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
