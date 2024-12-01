Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia Reverts to Hybrid Learning Amid Declining Air Quality

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the resumption of classes up to the 12th standard in a hybrid mode, effective December 2. Despite the shift, exam schedules remain unchanged. The decision follows severe air quality issues in Delhi, prompting a similar move to online learning at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a move prompted by worsening air quality conditions in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced the resumption of classes up to the 12th standard in a hybrid format. This approach will combine both physical and online instruction starting December 2, as stated in the university's notification issued on Sunday.

School heads have been directed to swiftly communicate this transition to parents, ensuring a smooth changeover. It's important to note that the examination schedule will remain unchanged, as emphasized in the notification dated December 1. This decision aligns with the order from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Earlier initiatives, like those by Jawaharlal Nehru University to switch to online classes due to an alarmingly high Air Quality Index, influenced Jamia's decision. The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated further with readings indicating a 'poor' range, raising concerns for residents and prompting educational institutions to adjust operational modes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

