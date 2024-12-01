Left Menu

Union Minister Advocates Stronger StartUp-Industry Synergy for India's Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of a robust StartUp-Industry connection for India's sustainable economic growth, urging collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industry. Addressing the India International Science Festival, he urged leveraging traditional knowledge with modern tech for global competitiveness.

01-12-2024
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh addresses the Round Table of Institutional leaders (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
At the India International Science Festival 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for robust collaboration between startups and industries to fuel India's sustainable economic growth. Addressing a Round Table with institutional leaders, he stressed the necessity of integrating research, academia, and industry for optimal achievements.

The gathering, which included industry figures, highlighted the critical role of science and innovation in propelling India towards development. Singh advocated for a synergistic approach, tapping India's distinctive assets—a blend of traditional knowledge and modern technology—to stand out globally.

Singh praised the National Research Foundation's potential to enhance cooperation between sectors and urged for global partnerships to boost India's scientific impact. He emphasized aligning research with market demands and increasing private sector investment in startups to foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

The Minister underscored the importance of equipping a skillful workforce to navigate the dynamic global economy. He advocated integrating technologies like AI, IoT, and quantum computing into education, empowering startups with institutional support. In his closing remarks, he called for collaborative scientific initiatives to position India as a global science and tech leader.

