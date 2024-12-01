Union Minister Advocates Stronger StartUp-Industry Synergy for India's Growth

At the India International Science Festival 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for robust collaboration between startups and industries to fuel India's sustainable economic growth. Addressing a Round Table with institutional leaders, he stressed the necessity of integrating research, academia, and industry for optimal achievements.

The gathering, which included industry figures, highlighted the critical role of science and innovation in propelling India towards development. Singh advocated for a synergistic approach, tapping India's distinctive assets—a blend of traditional knowledge and modern technology—to stand out globally.

Singh praised the National Research Foundation's potential to enhance cooperation between sectors and urged for global partnerships to boost India's scientific impact. He emphasized aligning research with market demands and increasing private sector investment in startups to foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

The Minister underscored the importance of equipping a skillful workforce to navigate the dynamic global economy. He advocated integrating technologies like AI, IoT, and quantum computing into education, empowering startups with institutional support. In his closing remarks, he called for collaborative scientific initiatives to position India as a global science and tech leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)