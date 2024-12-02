Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement, Citizens Voice Concerns

Air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Monday but remained 'poor' with an AQI of 273. Some areas registered 'very poor' levels. Residents demand government action due to health impacts. Solutions proposed include banning old vehicles, halting construction, and addressing stubble burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST
Visuals of a thick layer of smog around the Akshardham temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi's air quality showed a minor improvement, recording a reading of 273 in the 'poor' category according to the Central Board of Pollution's data at 7 a.m. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandni Chowk, Alipur, Aya Nagar, and the DTU area varied, ranging from 188 to 266.

Despite this relative improvement, certain areas such as Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, and Jahangirpuri experienced 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels surpassing 300. Residents of the national capital have raised concerns over persistent health issues like breathlessness and urged the government to intervene.

Locals have been vocal about potential measures, including the cessation of older vehicles, temporary closure of schools, and a halt in construction activities to alleviate the pollution's impact on vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. The administration has responded by deploying truck-mounted water sprinklers in efforts to reduce pollution levels in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

