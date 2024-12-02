Tensions Rise: UP Police Imposes Restrictions on Congress Visit to Sambhal

In a crucial move to uphold peace in the region, Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday issued a notice to Ajay Rai, the state president of the Congress Party, urging him to avoid visiting the violence-stricken district of Sambhal. The notice emphasizes the significance of maintaining communal harmony and advises delaying any visit to prevent violating orders under Section 163 BNSS enacted by the District Magistrate.

The police have restricted any external entity, including social organizations and public representatives, from entering Sambhal without authorized permission. The proposed visit by a Congress delegation, scheduled for December 2, 2024, is deemed inappropriate amid ongoing efforts to ensure security and order in the area.

Ajay Rai remarked on the current situation, noting that Congress workers will adhere to peaceful methods despite heavy security deployment. The decision stems from reactions to reported injustices in Sambhal, which have included severe beatings and shootings. Meanwhile, a judicial committee inspected the Shahi Masjid area, where tensions have escalated since a local court's mosque survey order. The incident on November 24 resulted in four fatalities, igniting widespread unrest.

