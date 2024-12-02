ACKO Launches Innovative Life Flexi Term Plan: A New Era in Insurance

ACKO, a leading technology-driven insurance company in India, has announced the launch of its first Life Insurance product, the ACKO Life Flexi Term Plan. This new offering is designed to provide long-term financial protection with a variety of flexible coverage options.

The Indian insurance sector has experienced significant growth, with the Gross Written Premium (GWP) expanding at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2023. This aligns with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's goal of achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047', encouraging providers like ACKO to develop innovative and accessible products.

The ACKO Life Flexi Term Plan stands out by allowing policyholders to customize coverage to fit their life milestones and offers seamless digital management. The plan includes optional riders, tax benefits, and a remarkable claim settlement ratio, ensuring both convenience and comprehensive protection for today's tech-savvy consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)