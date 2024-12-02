Left Menu

Empowering Women: Bihar Expands One Stop Centres to Combat Violence

The Bihar government has received approval to open 11 new One Stop Centres (OSCs), increasing the total to 50 across the state. These centres aim to provide comprehensive support such as legal, medical, and psychological services to women facing violence. The expansion reflects increased awareness and case registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:42 IST
  • India

The Bihar government has been granted approval to establish 11 more One Stop Centres (OSCs) by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, growing the total from 39 to 50 across the state. These centres are crucial in providing integrated support for women affected by violence, offering necessary legal, medical, and psychological assistance.

The additional centres will be set up in districts such as Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and East Champaran, among others, expanding upon existing facilities. The scheme, initiated in 2015, aims to serve women facing various forms of violence, such as domestic abuse and trafficking, under a singular aid system.

Statistics from the Bihar Economic Survey report indicate a rise in the number of registered and resolved cases against women, highlighting the growing impact and awareness of the OSCs. The report shows an increase in resolved cases in 2022-23 compared to the previous year, with domestic violence and dowry abuse remaining prevalent issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

