Indian Navy Vigilance: Keeping a Close Watch on Chinese Maritime Movements

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi stresses the continuous monitoring of China's PLA Navy activities in the Indian Ocean. He highlights successful missile tests and ongoing submarine developments while emphasizing advancements in technology to enhance naval capabilities against regional threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:50 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced on Monday the navy's ongoing vigilance over the Chinese PLA Navy's movements within the Indian Ocean Region. Addressing a press conference, Tripathi emphasized the close monitoring not only of Chinese warships but also their research vessels, providing insights into their operations.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted China's increasing naval presence in the Pacific and stressed India's efforts to safeguard its interests in the Indian Ocean. Citing China's aspirations of becoming a world power, Tripathi outlined the importance of strategic surveillance in ensuring the region's security against possible threats.

He confirmed the successful launch of a nuclear-capable missile from INS Arighaat, noting its trajectory is under review by relevant agencies. The Admiral assured that nuclear submarines will be operational within the planned timeline, expressing confidence in India's expanding naval deterrence capabilities.

Tripathi discussed the ongoing domestic construction of 62 warships and a submarine, with authorization for 31 additional vessels, including submarines under Project 75 India. He acknowledged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's commissioning of the second SSBN INS Arighaat, underlining India's advancing position in the nuclear triad.

Emphasizing the significance of technological advancement, Admiral Tripathi noted the navy's focused investment in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other innovations in response to evolving warfare dynamics. He remarked on the expansion of the Pakistan navy and its focus on military capability over civic welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

