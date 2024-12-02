Indian Navy Vigilance: Keeping a Close Watch on Chinese Maritime Movements

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced on Monday the navy's ongoing vigilance over the Chinese PLA Navy's movements within the Indian Ocean Region. Addressing a press conference, Tripathi emphasized the close monitoring not only of Chinese warships but also their research vessels, providing insights into their operations.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted China's increasing naval presence in the Pacific and stressed India's efforts to safeguard its interests in the Indian Ocean. Citing China's aspirations of becoming a world power, Tripathi outlined the importance of strategic surveillance in ensuring the region's security against possible threats.

He confirmed the successful launch of a nuclear-capable missile from INS Arighaat, noting its trajectory is under review by relevant agencies. The Admiral assured that nuclear submarines will be operational within the planned timeline, expressing confidence in India's expanding naval deterrence capabilities.

Tripathi discussed the ongoing domestic construction of 62 warships and a submarine, with authorization for 31 additional vessels, including submarines under Project 75 India. He acknowledged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's commissioning of the second SSBN INS Arighaat, underlining India's advancing position in the nuclear triad.

Emphasizing the significance of technological advancement, Admiral Tripathi noted the navy's focused investment in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other innovations in response to evolving warfare dynamics. He remarked on the expansion of the Pakistan navy and its focus on military capability over civic welfare.

