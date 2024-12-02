Waqf Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate and Opposition Walkout

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Jagdambika Pal, expressed sharp criticism towards Kalyan Banerjee, urging him to express his opinions within the committee rather than publicly. Speaking with ANI, Pal stressed the importance of keeping such discussions within the JPC, especially when sensitive issues like the Waqf Amendment Bill are concerned. He described any external resolutions against the bill from the West Bengal government as an attack on parliamentary democracy and constitutional principles.

This controversy came to the forefront on November 27, following a walkout by opposition MPs during a JPC meeting. Pal pointed out that members seeking to be heard should not have boycotted the session. He detailed that over the past three months, the committee had seen significant engagement, with 29 meetings and participation from more than 147 delegations, providing opportunities for extensive discourse. Pal assured that all members' perspectives, including those from prominent figures such as Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, and Asaduddin Owaisi, were considered and addressed.

The opposition's walkout was sparked by concerns that many state boards had been excluded from discussions and by their disapproval of the decision to table the draft report in the Lok Sabha scheduled for November 29. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to introduce substantial changes by promoting digital reforms, stricter audits, enhanced transparency, and legal avenues for reclaiming properties taken over illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)