O2 Power's Green Leap: Powering Railways Towards a Sustainable Future
O2 Power has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with East Central Railways to supply 100 MW of renewable energy. This move supports Indian Railways' decarbonization initiatives and contributes to national net-zero carbon goals. The energy will be sourced from O2 Power's projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
O2 Power, a prominent renewable energy platform, announced on Monday the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with East Central Railways, marking a significant stride in sustainable energy deployment.
The deal involves supplying 100 MW of renewable electricity, sourced from O2 Power's installed 360 MW capacity distributed across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
This partnership aligns with Indian Railways' decarbonization goals, moving towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Parag Sharma, CEO of O2 Power, described the agreement as pivotal for India's green energy future.
