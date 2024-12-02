Left Menu

GST Breakdown: Understanding Revenue Trends in 2023-24

The majority of GST revenues in 2023-24 were generated from the 18% tax slab. A special group, led by Bihar Deputy CM, is exploring GST rate rationalization to increase revenue. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that there is no friction between the Centre and states concerning GST shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:44 IST
GST Breakdown: Understanding Revenue Trends in 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Data presented in Parliament revealed that 70-75% of GST revenues in the 2023-24 fiscal year originated from the 18% tax slab, while the 12% slab accounted for just 5-6% of revenues.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary, provided insights on GST collections under different slabs. The GST Council has formed a Group of Ministers, chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, tasked with evaluating GST rate rationalization and potential merger of slabs.

This discussion arises as the average GST rate falls below the revenue-neutral rate, now at 11.64%, prompting suggestions to adjust the tax structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024