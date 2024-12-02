Left Menu

India Bolsters Export with $450 Million in Organic Food Products

India has achieved significant growth in the export of organic food products, reaching nearly USD 450 million by November 25 in the current fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:01 IST
  • India

India has made impressive strides in the export of organic food products, reaching a staggering USD 450 million in sales by November 25 of the current fiscal year. This achievement was confirmed in an official government statement released on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Navneet Singh Bittu, revealed in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that so far, 2,63,050 tonnes of organic food have been exported this year. Historical data reveals varying export volumes over the years, highlighting both fluctuations and growth in the sector.

The National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), managed by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), plays a significant role in these developments. The programme accredits certification bodies and sets standards for organic production, fostering organic farming and marketing. Notably, 1,016 processing units are certified under NPOP, emphasizing India's commitment to sustainable and organic agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

