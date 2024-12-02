Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Two-Wheeler Theft Racket

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major motorcycle theft syndicate. This breakthrough resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of a substantial haul of stolen motorcycles and parts.

The operation was initiated after a complaint from Uttrakhand Enclave resident Anand Singh about his stolen motorcycle. North District DCP Raja Banthia stated that the investigation exposed the theft of three Royal Enfield motorcycles, which occurred between November 24 and 25, within the Burari police jurisdiction. Police surveillance footage helped identify six suspects, including a juvenile who revealed the involvement of two associates hired by men from Khajuri Khas.

Further probes led police to Muhammad Farooq in Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As the group's ringleader, Farooq, an automobile mechanic, capitalized on stealing and dismantling motorcycles to distribute parts to cities like Surat, Pune, and Bangalore. The police seized 20 stolen vehicles, 51 number plates, 10 chassis, and several dismantled parts from Farooq's storage. Five arrests have been made, including Farooq and Hasan Khan, but authorities continue to pursue other accomplices linked to 58 resolved cases.

