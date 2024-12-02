Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Two-Wheeler Theft Racket

The Delhi Police dismantled a large two-wheeler theft ring, arresting five suspects and confiscating numerous vehicles and parts. The bust followed a detailed investigation triggered by a stolen motorcycle report. Key suspect, Muhammad Farooq, orchestrated the syndicate, moving stolen goods across several cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:11 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Two-Wheeler Theft Racket
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major motorcycle theft syndicate. This breakthrough resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of a substantial haul of stolen motorcycles and parts.

The operation was initiated after a complaint from Uttrakhand Enclave resident Anand Singh about his stolen motorcycle. North District DCP Raja Banthia stated that the investigation exposed the theft of three Royal Enfield motorcycles, which occurred between November 24 and 25, within the Burari police jurisdiction. Police surveillance footage helped identify six suspects, including a juvenile who revealed the involvement of two associates hired by men from Khajuri Khas.

Further probes led police to Muhammad Farooq in Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As the group's ringleader, Farooq, an automobile mechanic, capitalized on stealing and dismantling motorcycles to distribute parts to cities like Surat, Pune, and Bangalore. The police seized 20 stolen vehicles, 51 number plates, 10 chassis, and several dismantled parts from Farooq's storage. Five arrests have been made, including Farooq and Hasan Khan, but authorities continue to pursue other accomplices linked to 58 resolved cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024