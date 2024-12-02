Cyclone Fengal Relief: Puducherry's Response to Ravaging Rains

Amid the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal's devastation, the Puducherry government has announced financial aid of Rs 5,000 for each ration cardholder impacted by the cyclone, as confirmed by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Monday. With Puducherry receiving an unexpected 48% rainfall, this relief is part of a broader assistance package.

Moreover, the cyclone has wreaked havoc on 10,000 hectares of crops. To support the affected farmers, the state promises a compensation of Rs 30,000 per damaged hectare. Cyclone Fengal's destructive impact extends beyond Puducherry, affecting neighboring Tamil Nadu and resulting in property damage and floodings. In addition to crop losses, the storm has also damaged 50 fishing boats, prompting a separate Rs 10,000 relief package for their repairs.

Particularly hard hit was the Sankaraparani River area, resulting in severe flooding that left over 200 homes inundated in NR Nagar. The Indian Army, alongside the National Disaster Response Force, has been mobilized for rescue operations, executing evacuations across heavily impacted regions, including Krishna Nagar and Kuber Nagar. Troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion were promptly deployed, highlighting the urgency and scale of the situation. Their swift intervention has successfully evacuated hundreds of residents, showcasing a formidable humanitarian response amidst a natural calamity.

