Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on 'Baap of Chart': Unregistered Investment Advisory Scandal Exposed

The markets regulator, Sebi, has taken action against seven entities, including Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, for running unauthorized investment advisory services under 'Baap of Chart.' Sebi has imposed fines, ordered refunds of Rs 17.2 crore, and banned them from the market for unregistered advisory services promising unrealistic returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against unauthorized investment advisors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday imposed restrictions on seven entities, including Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, operating under the guise of 'Baap of Chart.'

This crackdown comes as part of Sebi's efforts to sanitize the securities market from unregistered advisors who promise unrealistic returns. These entities have been fined, ordered to refund Rs 17.2 crore, and faced market bans ranging from six months to a year.

Ansari, a prominent figure behind 'Baap of Chart,' used pseudonymous social media profiles to disseminate misleading investment advice, drawing unknowing investors into the market. Sebi's decisive actions are a warning against such fraudulent activities aimed at defrauding investors of their hard-earned money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024