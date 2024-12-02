Bail Granted in Fossil Theft Case at India International Trade Fair
A Delhi court has granted bail to Manoj Kumar Mishra, accused of stealing an ancient gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair. While the police strongly opposed the bail, citing ongoing investigations, the court noted the investigation's progress and decided extended custody was unnecessary.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to Manoj Kumar Mishra, arrested for allegedly stealing a five-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair (IITF). Mishra had been in custody since November 26.
Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed bail upon Mishra's furnishing of a Rs 10,000 personal bond and a surety of the same amount. The court cited that the Investigation Officer had already recovered the item in question, noting, "Continued custody does not serve any purpose given the trial's expected duration," according to the December 2 order.
The police registered the case based on Dr. Praveer Pankaj's complaint, who alleged the theft from the Geological Survey of India's stall. Defense lawyers Rahil Rao and Sahil Rao claim Mishra has been falsely implicated. Despite CCTV footage leading to Mishra's arrest, the court found no grounds for his continued detention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Cultural Day Shines at India International Trade Fair
India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation
Discover Jammu & Kashmir's Cultural Treasures at IITF
Odisha and Uttarakhand Shine at India International Trade Fair
Ancient Fossil Heist at India International Trade Fair