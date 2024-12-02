Bail Granted in Fossil Theft Case at India International Trade Fair

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to Manoj Kumar Mishra, arrested for allegedly stealing a five-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair (IITF). Mishra had been in custody since November 26.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed bail upon Mishra's furnishing of a Rs 10,000 personal bond and a surety of the same amount. The court cited that the Investigation Officer had already recovered the item in question, noting, "Continued custody does not serve any purpose given the trial's expected duration," according to the December 2 order.

The police registered the case based on Dr. Praveer Pankaj's complaint, who alleged the theft from the Geological Survey of India's stall. Defense lawyers Rahil Rao and Sahil Rao claim Mishra has been falsely implicated. Despite CCTV footage leading to Mishra's arrest, the court found no grounds for his continued detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)