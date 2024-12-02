Left Menu

Bail Granted in Fossil Theft Case at India International Trade Fair

A Delhi court has granted bail to Manoj Kumar Mishra, accused of stealing an ancient gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair. While the police strongly opposed the bail, citing ongoing investigations, the court noted the investigation's progress and decided extended custody was unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:41 IST
Bail Granted in Fossil Theft Case at India International Trade Fair
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to Manoj Kumar Mishra, arrested for allegedly stealing a five-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair (IITF). Mishra had been in custody since November 26.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed bail upon Mishra's furnishing of a Rs 10,000 personal bond and a surety of the same amount. The court cited that the Investigation Officer had already recovered the item in question, noting, "Continued custody does not serve any purpose given the trial's expected duration," according to the December 2 order.

The police registered the case based on Dr. Praveer Pankaj's complaint, who alleged the theft from the Geological Survey of India's stall. Defense lawyers Rahil Rao and Sahil Rao claim Mishra has been falsely implicated. Despite CCTV footage leading to Mishra's arrest, the court found no grounds for his continued detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024