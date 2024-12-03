Ternopil in Darkness After Russian Drone Attack

The city of Ternopil in western Ukraine faced a power outage after a Russian drone strike, as confirmed by regional military officials on Tuesday. A similar attack had struck the city last week, leaving much of it without electricity.

Serhiy Nadal, who leads the regional defense headquarters in Ternopil, used his Telegram channel to alert residents about the ongoing recovery efforts. He advised them to stock up on essentials like water and to keep their phones charged amid continued disruptions.

The extent of the recent attack remains unclear, but air raid alerts blared for nearly two and a half hours overnight. Previously, similar strikes have targeted this city of over a million people, causing injuries and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)