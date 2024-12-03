Left Menu

India's Indigenous Defence Leap: Nagastra Munitions & Drone Innovations

The Indian Army has received 480 Nagastra-1 loitering munitions with 75% indigenous content, developed by Solar Industries, marking a significant achievement in domestic defense capabilities. The firm is advancing its technology with Nagastra-2 and 3, and has proposed medium-altitude drone projects to boost indigenous defense manufacturing.

Loitering Munition (Photo Credit: Solar Industries) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for India's indigenous weaponry, the Indian Army has inducted 480 loitering munitions manufactured by a Nagpur-based defense firm. These munitions, under the brand Nagastra-1, boast over 75% indigenous components, signaling a significant stride in self-reliance for the nation's defense sector, officials reported.

Developed by Solar Industries, Nagastra-1 is designed for precision strikes and is both man-portable and lightweight, enhancing the Army's operational capabilities. The defense firm is also progressing with advanced versions, Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3, which promise enhanced performance and bigger warhead capabilities, according to sources within the company.

Additionally, Solar Industries has proposed the creation of a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drone system to the defense forces, a move resonating with India's broader goal to boost indigenous drone production. The Indian military aims to procure 97 MALE drones for improved surveillance, supporting a push towards a domestic drone industry under the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

