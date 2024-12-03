Left Menu

Asomi Saras Mela: A Celebration of Rural Innovation

The Asomi Saras Mela in Guwahati, held from November 30 to December 15, provides a platform for Self Help Groups and micro-entrepreneurs to showcase their products. Organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, the fair features 226 stalls, with 90 from outside Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST
Asomi Saras Mela: A Celebration of Rural Innovation
Visual from Asomi Saras Mela 2024-25. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Asomi Saras Mela, a hallmark event for micro-entrepreneurs, is captivating visitors at the Veterinary College grounds in Guwahati's Khanapara. Running from November 30 to December 15, the fair operates daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, the event features 226 stalls, including 90 from outside Assam. Nibedan Das Patowary, State Mission Director, highlighted the fair's significance in offering a platform for Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs from diverse regions of the state and beyond.

Entrepreneurs like Kalpana Taye and Chitra Basumatary shared positive feedback, reporting strong sales and enthusiastic visitor engagement. Participants from various states, including Jharkhand's Deepak Verma, commended the mela for its role in promoting traditional and handcrafted products on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024