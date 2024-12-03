Asomi Saras Mela: A Celebration of Rural Innovation

The vibrant Asomi Saras Mela, a hallmark event for micro-entrepreneurs, is captivating visitors at the Veterinary College grounds in Guwahati's Khanapara. Running from November 30 to December 15, the fair operates daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, the event features 226 stalls, including 90 from outside Assam. Nibedan Das Patowary, State Mission Director, highlighted the fair's significance in offering a platform for Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs from diverse regions of the state and beyond.

Entrepreneurs like Kalpana Taye and Chitra Basumatary shared positive feedback, reporting strong sales and enthusiastic visitor engagement. Participants from various states, including Jharkhand's Deepak Verma, commended the mela for its role in promoting traditional and handcrafted products on a national stage.

