Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu's Urgent Call for Aid

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi's intervention as Cyclone Fengal causes massive damage. With 1.5 crore affected and vital infrastructure devastated, Stalin requests Rs 2,000 crores and a central team for damage assessment. PM Modi assures support while schools remain closed amid heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:23 IST
Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu's Urgent Call for Aid
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to discuss the damage inflicted by Cyclone Fengal. Stalin reemphasized his request for a central team to evaluate the storm's impact. 'PM Modi called me to address the severe devastation in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal,' Stalin shared on social media.

The Chief Minister highlighted to PM Modi the state's ongoing relief efforts for cyclone-affected individuals. 'I conveyed that our government is actively managing the disaster response and relief efforts. I renewed my appeal for a central team to assess the cyclone's extensive damages,' CM Stalin stated.

'I am confident the Prime Minister will prioritize Tamil Nadu's plea and take necessary action,' CM Stalin remarked. Prime Minister Modi had phoned CM Stalin amid reports of widespread floods across various districts, promising all possible assistance to the cyclone-ravaged state.

CM Stalin had earlier urged the Central Government to allocate Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for recovery efforts. The cyclone inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, damaging crucial infrastructure and affecting 1.5 crore people. Stalin also announced school closures in four districts due to the rains' severity.

Moreover, CM Stalin offered Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to families of seven landslide victims in Thiruvannamalai, expressing condolences and support. The victims, including five children, were killed when a landslide buried them in VOC Nagar, according to a press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024