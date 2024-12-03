Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu's Urgent Call for Aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to discuss the damage inflicted by Cyclone Fengal. Stalin reemphasized his request for a central team to evaluate the storm's impact. 'PM Modi called me to address the severe devastation in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal,' Stalin shared on social media.

The Chief Minister highlighted to PM Modi the state's ongoing relief efforts for cyclone-affected individuals. 'I conveyed that our government is actively managing the disaster response and relief efforts. I renewed my appeal for a central team to assess the cyclone's extensive damages,' CM Stalin stated.

'I am confident the Prime Minister will prioritize Tamil Nadu's plea and take necessary action,' CM Stalin remarked. Prime Minister Modi had phoned CM Stalin amid reports of widespread floods across various districts, promising all possible assistance to the cyclone-ravaged state.

CM Stalin had earlier urged the Central Government to allocate Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for recovery efforts. The cyclone inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, damaging crucial infrastructure and affecting 1.5 crore people. Stalin also announced school closures in four districts due to the rains' severity.

Moreover, CM Stalin offered Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to families of seven landslide victims in Thiruvannamalai, expressing condolences and support. The victims, including five children, were killed when a landslide buried them in VOC Nagar, according to a press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)