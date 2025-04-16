KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA and Partners Build Homes, Boost Disaster Relief in Nongoma

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has stepped up its support for vulnerable communities by announcing the construction of nine new houses for families affected by a massive sinkhole caused by recent severe weather events. The initiative, led by CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, reflects a broader commitment to disaster relief and community resilience in the province.

The announcement was made during Buthelezi’s recent visit to Ophiyaneni, in the Nongoma Local Municipality, where several families were displaced following the sudden formation of a crater. The natural disaster caused significant structural damage and heightened concerns over the safety of residents living in the area.

During his visit, MEC Buthelezi personally assessed the damage and handed over emergency relief supplies to 100 affected families. The distributed aid included food parcels, blankets, and other essentials designed to provide immediate comfort to families who had lost homes or possessions during the incident.

In his address to community members, Buthelezi emphasized the importance of responsive governance and rapid intervention during crises. “Our primary concern is to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families,” he said. “We are responding with urgency and compassion to support those who have lost everything due to these unexpected and unfortunate weather events.”

The housing initiative is being delivered in partnership with several key social partners: Old Mutual, the South African Red Cross Society, the Al Imdaad Foundation, and the Themba Njilo Foundation. Together, they will oversee the construction of nine new homes tailored to meet the needs of the affected families, many of whom have been left without shelter.

“These organizations have shown unwavering commitment to community welfare,” Buthelezi noted. “Their partnership is a powerful example of how public-private collaboration can yield tangible results for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

In a parallel effort to strengthen disaster response capacity, the KwaZulu-Natal government has also welcomed a significant donation from the Chinese Government. At the recent launch of the Winter Season Disaster Awareness Campaign, held in the Mandeni Local Municipality, representatives from the Chinese Embassy handed over a R1 million donation in disaster relief material.

The campaign aims to educate communities on seasonal disaster risks—particularly those arising during the cold and stormy winter months—and to encourage proactive safety measures at the household level. Residents were provided with key information about weather-related hazards such as floods, heavy winds, and cold fronts, and were given guidance on how to stay safe during emergencies.

Buthelezi praised the Chinese government for their continued support, saying: “We are deeply thankful for this generous contribution. The donation will significantly assist in our ongoing relief efforts and help us better prepare for future disasters. It shows how international cooperation can strengthen local resilience.”

The Disaster Awareness Campaign also seeks to strengthen inter-governmental collaboration and expand partnerships with both local stakeholders and international allies. It highlights the importance of community involvement and knowledge-sharing as critical tools in reducing disaster-related losses and improving emergency responses.

Looking ahead, CoGTA says it remains committed to prioritizing disaster management, improving infrastructure in vulnerable communities, and ensuring that affected residents are not left behind. As MEC Buthelezi concluded, “Our communities deserve safety, dignity, and support—and through these initiatives, we are building a stronger, more prepared KwaZulu-Natal.”