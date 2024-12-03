Empowering Women: Government's Landmarks Since 2014

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, informed the media about the government's major strides in women's empowerment since 2014. She emphasized Prime Minister Modi's consistent focus on advancing women's development as a central priority.

Among the initiatives cited by Devi, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act emerges as a notable legislative accomplishment. She also revealed significant progress with the gender budget, which now surpasses Rs 3 lakh crore for 2024-25, marking a sharp escalation from figures prior to 2014.

The Union Government is heavily targeting women-led development, aiming for widespread representation by 2037. Through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, over 3.5 crore women have already benefitted. Despite this progress, challenges such as implementing the 181 Women Help Line in states like West Bengal persist. Fast track courts have been approved for the state's women's safety, but only a fraction are operational.

