Court Drama Unfolds: Indian National Faces Charges for Airborne Misconduct
A 20-year-old Indian man is set to be charged in Singapore for allegedly assaulting a cabin crew member during a flight. The incident occurred when the crew member was escorting a passenger, and the man supposedly grabbed her. Arrest was made upon the aircraft's arrival at Changi Airport.
A 20-year-old Indian national faces charges in Singapore for allegedly assaulting a cabin crew member on a flight to the city-state. The incident was reported on February 28, prompting police intervention.
Preliminary reports indicate that the alleged assault occurred as the crew member aided a passenger to the lavatory. The suspect reportedly grabbed and shoved her into the lavatory, but a quick-thinking passenger intervened, aiding the crew member.
This serious matter ended with the man's arrest upon landing. The accused is set to be charged with intent to outrage modesty, carrying potential penalties including imprisonment, fines, and caning.
With inputs from agencies.
