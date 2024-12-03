Left Menu

Israeli Military Strikes 'Terrorist' Cell in Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted an attack on a suspected 'terrorist' cell located in Aqabah village, Bekaa province, Lebanon. The operation was carried out on Tuesday, with further details pending according to a military statement.

Updated: 03-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:19 IST
In a recent development, the Israeli military reported a strategic strike on a 'terrorist' cell situated in Lebanon's Aqabah village, part of the Bekaa province. The operation took place on Tuesday.

Details surrounding the attack are expected to be released soon, as indicated by a statement from the military spokesperson.

This action adds to the ongoing tension between Israel and Lebanon, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

