Israeli Military Strikes 'Terrorist' Cell in Lebanon
The Israeli military conducted an attack on a suspected 'terrorist' cell located in Aqabah village, Bekaa province, Lebanon. The operation was carried out on Tuesday, with further details pending according to a military statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a recent development, the Israeli military reported a strategic strike on a 'terrorist' cell situated in Lebanon's Aqabah village, part of the Bekaa province. The operation took place on Tuesday.
Details surrounding the attack are expected to be released soon, as indicated by a statement from the military spokesperson.
This action adds to the ongoing tension between Israel and Lebanon, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
