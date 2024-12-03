Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 36 Crore

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Assam Police have successfully recovered a massive haul of 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 36 crore, in Cachar district. Acting on reliable intelligence, law enforcement carried out a targeted operation in the Salchapra area, under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station, on Monday.

Cachar district's Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, confirmed the seizure occurred following the interception of two vehicles suspected of transporting drugs from a neighboring state. The illegal substances, cleverly concealed within potato sacks, were destined for further distribution, exposing a significant smuggling operation.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Md Azad Lashkar, 20, with the vehicles used for transportation also confiscated. The Assam Police remain committed to Chief Minister's vision of a drug-free state, continuing their relentless efforts to dismantle drug networks, as investigations proceed to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)