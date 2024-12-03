GST Hike on Sin Goods Agitates Market
Shares of companies like ITC and Godfrey Phillips fell as the Group of Ministers proposed increasing GST on sin goods to 35% from 28%. The GST Council will discuss this recommendation on December 21. The move affects the aerated beverages and tobacco sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:08 IST
- India
In a market shake-up, shares of ITC, Varun Beverages, and Godfrey Phillips India took a hit on Tuesday due to a proposed increase in GST on sin goods.
The Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation suggested the tax hike from 28% to 35% on items like aerated beverages and tobacco. This move sent shares of major industries into a downward spiral.
The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, is expected to discuss the proposal on December 21, marking a crucial date for the final decision on GST rate changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
