FDA in Turmoil: Leadership Shakeup Amid Tobacco Policy Controversies

The FDA's top tobacco regulator has been removed amid wide-ranging staff cuts. Director Brian King was placed on administrative leave, and his removal comes as part of a larger shake-up within the FDA, which has seen several top leaders depart recently. The changes occur as the FDA faces criticism over its handling of vaping policies.

A sweeping leadership shakeup at the FDA has resulted in the removal of its top tobacco regulator. The agency confirmed that Brian King, who led the fight against flavoured vaping products, was placed on administrative leave. This move is part of broader staff cuts impacting health officials across the agency.

King's reassignment follows a wave of criticism from industry lobbyists and occurs amid larger policy shifts under new FDA commissioner Marty Makary. His exit signals further instability as Kennedy's administration proceeds with mass layoffs and increased scrutiny of food and drug policies.

The FDA, already grappling with high resignation rates, now faces intensified pressure from various stakeholders. Lawmakers and advocates demand stricter rules on unauthorised vaping products, while industry groups call for a faster approval process for safer smoking alternatives.

