Finding Hope: Venezuelan Migrants Seek Refuge in Colombia's Shelters

Douarleyka Velásquez left her human resources career three years ago to become a cleaning supervisor at a migrant shelter in Colombia. Her role entails comforting Venezuelans who have fled their homeland, a movement UNHCR estimates involves over 7.7 million people since 2014, making it Latin America's largest migration crisis.

In Colombia, which hosts over 2.8 million Venezuelans, shelters like the Pope Francis Migrant Shelter in Palmira are vital. Established in 2020, it serves as one of the few stops for migrants en route to North America via the perilous Darien Gap. The shelter offers food, clothing, and assistance to vulnerable groups, including families and the LGBTQ+ community.

The international community's reduction in funding for shelters poses challenges, but the determination of those like Rev. Arturo Arrieta and humanitarian workers remains unwavering. Efforts are made to provide spiritual support, counter human trafficking, and foster a safe space for migrants, despite illegal armed groups and other threats looming in the background.

