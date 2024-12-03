Left Menu

Bhuj's Smritivan Museum Wins UNESCO Prix Versailles World Title

Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been awarded the UNESCO Prix Versailles 2024 World Title for its exceptional interiors. The museum, inaugurated by PM Modi, serves as a testament to resilience post the 2001 earthquake in Kutch. It features immersive galleries and the world's largest Miyawaki forest.

Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Gujarat's Bhuj. (Photo/@SmritivanEarthquakeMuseum). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement for India, Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been awarded the UNESCO Prix Versailles 2024 World Title for its outstanding interior design. The announcement was made via a press release on Tuesday, and the accolade was accepted by Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority CEO Anupam Anand during a prestigious ceremony at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

This global recognition follows its earlier distinction as one of the seven most beautiful museums worldwide in the Prix Versailles rankings. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the museum commemorates the lives lost in the devastating Kutch earthquake of January 26, 2001, and has become a cultural landmark noted for its architectural excellence and innovative design. Integrating into Bhujiyo Dungar, the museum houses galleries that educate visitors about disaster resilience.

Spread over 470 acres on Bhujiyo Hill, the memorial is a tribute to Kutch's recovery from disaster, featuring the world's largest Miyawaki forest with 300,000 trees, and boasting sustainable features such as solar power and water conservation facilities. The museum's immersive exhibits, including a 360-degree projection of the 2001 earthquake, offer visitors a profound look into the region's history and strength, furthering Prime Minister Modi's vision of holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

