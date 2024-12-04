Major Economic Zone Deal Delayed Between Malaysia and Singapore
The signing of a pivotal deal to establish a special economic zone in Johor, Malaysia, has been postponed to January due to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's COVID-19 diagnosis. The project aims to enhance investment and ease commerce between Malaysia and Singapore through innovative measures.
Plans to finalize a critical agreement between Malaysia and Singapore, creating a special economic zone in Johor, Malaysia, have been put on hold until January, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday.
The signing, originally scheduled for December 9 during the annual leaders' gathering, was deferred following Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's COVID-19 diagnosis, leading to his self-isolation. Wong shared his health status via a Facebook post, marking his first COVID-19 case.
In January, both nations committed to the development of the economic zone adjacent to Singapore. The project intends to foster investments and streamline trade logistics, proposing passport-free clearance, renewable energy collaboration, and simplified business approvals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- economic zone
- Johor
- deal
- investment
- Anwar Ibrahim
- Lawrence Wong
- COVID-19
- commerce
ALSO READ
RBI Warns Public Against Deepfake Investment Scams
Creddinv Expands Investment Portfolio with Mutual Funds and Gold
Online Friendship Turns Costly: Rs 25 Lakh Investment Scam
Mega Investment: RMZ and Colt DCS's Bold Entry into India's Data Centre Landscape
Odisha's Vision: A Renewable Energy Leader and Investment Hub